Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) A man stuck between rocks on a hillock in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district was rescued on Sunday, police said.

Jaffer Hussain, a resident of the remote Malipath village, was on his way to Kishtwar from the upper reaches of Shalimar when he accidentally slipped and got stuck between the rocks, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | World Is Celebrating India's Business Today, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The police immediately launched a rescue operation after receiving a call from Hussain, he said.

After prolonged efforts, the police established contact with Hussain and safely rescued him, the spokesperson said, adding that he had been reunited with his family.

Also Read | When Is Mizoram Statehood Day 2023? Know the Date, History and Significance of the Day When the State Came Into Existence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)