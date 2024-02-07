Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 45-year-old tailor for allegedly kidnapping a person and extracting nearly Rs 2 lakh from him, an official said on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered a firearm from accused Abdul Sattar Roshan Khan, said the official from Kurla police station.

Also Read | Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar: Election Commission Allots Party Name to Sharad Pawar Group of NCP.

Khan, who has a criminal background, is accused of kidnapping a man last month and forcing the victim to transfer Rs 1.81 lakh to his account. He had been on the run since then.

Acting on a tip-off, the police recently arrested Khan near the Kanakia mall at Kurla and recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges, he said.

Also Read | UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-Led Government Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill; Becomes India's First State To Implement UCC (Watch Video).

Khan has been arrested under the Arms Act and kidnapping charges will be pressed against him in due course, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)