New Delhi, January 28: The person who was dragged for about 350 metres atop the car in Keshav Puram, succumbed to injuries, officials said on Saturday. Earlier on Thursday, a four-wheeler allegedly hit two persons on a scooter and dragged the biker on its roof for about 350 metres in north-west Delhi's Keshav Puram area, leaving the pillion rider dead on the spot.

The driver was under treatment, and has now succumbed to his injuries in the hospital during treatment, Delhi police said. According to the FIR registered at the Keshav Puram police station, such was the impact of the collision that the scooter rider was thrown off the seat of his two-wheeler and landed on the vehicle's roof, while the pillion rider died on the spot. Delhi Hit-and-Drag Case: Car Rams Into Scooty, Drags Rider on Roof for 350 Meters; One Dies, Another Injured (Watch Video).

Narrating the harrowing incident, Usha RAngnani, DCP North West said, "During patrolling between Prerna Chowk and Kanhaiya Nagar late at night on Jan 26, PCR van noticed that a car hit a scooty due to which the person on the pillion fell to the ground and the rider's head got stuck between the car's windshield and the bonnet." She said that still, the five occupants didn't stop the car and dragged the rider and the scooty for 300-350 metres. Bihar Hit-and-Drag Case: Biker Dragged by Auto Driver for 1.5 km After Collision in Saharsa.

Officials of the Keshav Puram Police Station on Friday arrested five people, believed to be occupants of the car, within hours of the incident. "Five people have been apprehended and the number plate of the offended vehicle was found distorted," Delhi Police said. Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

