Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A motorcyclist was booked for allegedly abusing and threatening a traffic police constable after the former was stopped as his two-wheeler had a fancy number plate, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Child Abuse Report 2020: Deaths of Black Children Up in COVID-19 Pandemic.

The incident took place on Monday night under Kurla police station limits when constable Namdev Patil stopped the accused identified as Siddharth Shinde, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,815 New COVID-19 Cases, Ten Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The constable also found that the challan being issued to Shinde was being sent to some other number, a discrepancy the latter refused to clarify, the official added.

Shinde has been charged with stopping a public servant from carrying about his work but he is yet to be arrested, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)