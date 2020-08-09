Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) The state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will conduct rapid antigen tests on people before they are admitted in the facility, said state health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday.

He said an RT-PCR test would be done as a second layer of confirmation before surgery.

Also Read | ISKON to Celebrate Janmashtami on August 12: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Rane said, to ensure smooth functioning of GMCH amid rising cases, all HODs have been instructed to reduce Out Patient Department (OPD) services to bare minimum with all non-essential services to be slowed down in a phased manner.

He said the state government had decided to strengthen plasma donation drive.

Also Read | Did PM Narendra Modi Send 'Rs 50 Crore' to UP CM Yogi Adityanath For Early Construction of Ram Temple? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake PMO Letter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)