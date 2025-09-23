Manipur [India], September 23 (ANI): The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the Spear Corps, launched a series of intelligence-based joint operations in Manipur from September 15 to 21, 2025.

These coordinated efforts with Manipur Police targeted several districts, including Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Imphal East, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Chandel.

In a post shared on X, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said that nine active cadres were apprehended during these operations. Security forces recovered 36 weapons, narcotics, and other war-like stores.

Operations spanned across hill and valley districts, indicating a comprehensive approach to addressing security concerns.

https://x.com/Spearcorps/status/1970389349264183546

These joint operations reflect the ongoing efforts of security forces to maintain peace and stability in Manipur.

Earlier, based on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles launched an extensive search operation on September 18 in the dense forested terrain of Saikhumphai, Champhai District.

On the morning of September 19, troops unearthed a concealed cache of weapons containing one Heckler and Koch G3 assault rifle, one Springfield Sniper rifle, one 60 mm Mortar Tube, alongwith 21 rounds of ammunition for various rifles and 13 grenades.

In addition, war-like stores, including an eight-meter Cordtex, two trip wires, one Sniper Scope, two RPG Range Extenders, one Magazine each for an AK-47 and a Pistol, two Radio Sets with antennas, one spare antenna, and other miscellaneous items, were also recovered.

Post recovery, the team conducted a detailed area domination to ascertain the presence of any Underground cadres in the vicinity. The recovered arms, ammunition and war-like stores were subsequently handed over to the Police Department, Dungtlang, for further investigation.

Meanwhile, on September 17, in a significant effort to combat cross-border narcotics trafficking, the Assam Rifles executed a search operation, informed by specific intelligence. This operation took place near Zote village in the Champhai District of Mizoram.

During the operation, troops intercepted a suspected individual carrying a consignment. On being challenged, the person abandoned the load and fled into the nearby jungle, taking advantage of the terrain.

According to the release, a thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 34.218 Kg of Methamphetamine Tablets, valued at approximately ₹102.654 Crores. The seized contraband was later handed over to the Excise & Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation underscores Assam Rifles' unwavering resolve to combat narco-network along the Indo-Myanmar border, while safeguarding the youth of the Nation from the scourge of drugs. (ANI)

