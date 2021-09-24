Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 24 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated Oxygen Plant, additional 50 bedded hospital and Tamenglong Natural Football ground at Tamenglong district headquarter.

As per a release issued by the state government, 32 projects were also inaugurated virtually for Tamenglong and Noney Districts, out of which 28 are completed projects, while foundation stone had been laid for the remaining four projects.

"Our aims and objectives are to develop equally whether it is women, youth, or economically backward people and to walk through progressive and development state. Ninety-nine per cent of the development work for Tamenglong is in full swing and let us co-operate with the government in achieving this goal," said the release quoting the Chief Minister.

Singh informed that all the health centres will be provided with 24X7 power uninterrupted by means of solar energy so that in case of any emergency related health issues, health procedures could be performed without any hindrances.

"A backward development fund of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for developing the Zeme tribe of Tamenglong district... A sanction order of Rs 3 crores to build a Joint Tribe Council mini secretariat at the Tamenglong headquarters has also been given," said the Chief Minister.

He also announced that the shortest road from Tamenglong to Thingou railway station will be constructed at the earliest

"Tissue culture for the Oranges of Tamenglong is also in the pipeline and under the Central Agriculture University, while over Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned to preserve and promote the orange of Tamenglong," he added.

The release further informed that the construction of the long-awaited roads--Tamenglong-Halflong and Tousem road has already started. (ANI)

