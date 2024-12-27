Imphal, Dec 27 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He was brought to the emergency department in a critical condition in the evening.

The CM in a post on X said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. He was a visionary leader and his dedication to the nation have left an indelible mark on our country."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this time of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace", he added.

State Congress president Meghachandra in a post on X said, "I express my heartfelt condolences to the family members of our former prime minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, on his sad demise. I am lost in profound grief with deep agony and pain to hear his passing away. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family. I pray for his soul to be in heaven."

Meghachandra also recalled the contributions made by Manmohan Singh in the making of modern Manipur and attributed the credit of delivering multiple revolutionary developmental constructions and key events to the former prime minister.

"The tenure of Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister of India (2004 to 2014) was the golden era of 21st century for modern Manipur," Meghachandra said, adding Singh will be remembered for "handing over Kangla Fort to the people of Manipur from Assam Rifles, removal of AFSPA from 7 assembly segments of the state, upgrading of Manipur university into central university, a separate High Court of Manipur with grand new building."

