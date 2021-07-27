Imphal, Jul 27 (PTI) The Manipur government has extended the statewide curfew in view of rising COVID-19 cases by seven days till August 3, officials said.

The Home Department, however, allowed additional activities during curfew hours including opening of insurance offices for three days from 10 am to 2 pm, he said.

Essential services and home delivery of food have also been kept out of the purview of the restrictions.

The northeastern state on Tuesday registered 1,165 fresh cases, raising the tally to 94,821, while 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll 14,98.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)