Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 4 (ANI): Following the lead of other states, the Manipur government on Wednesday announced to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 each with immediate effect.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while welcoming Centre's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, tweeted, "Heartily welcome PM Narendra Modi Ji's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel as a gift to the people of this Nation on this Diwali. I'm also pleased to announce that the government of Manipur will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7 with immediate effect."

Apart from Manipur, state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Goa, Assam and Tripura have also reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre in their states.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

