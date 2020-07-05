Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 5 (ANI): With 41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur on Sunday, the count of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 1,366.

At present, there 677 active coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count is 6,73,165. Out of the total cases, 2,44,814 are active cases. (ANI)

