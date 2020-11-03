Imphal (Manipur) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Manipur reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 19,241 in the state.

According to the State's Health Department, a total of 15,460 people have recovered from coronavirus while there are 3,597 active cases in Manipur.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 6,725 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Spike So Far.

Four people succumbed to the viral infection in the state on Tuesday taking the death toll to 184.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 80.34 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read | Power Cut in Punjab: Residents Face Electricity Outage as Coal Runs Out of Stock Due to Suspension of Goods Supply Trains Over Farmers’ Protest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)