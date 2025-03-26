Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 26 (ANI): Security forces conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur, officials said on Wednesday.

During the operations, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from several places.

Forces recovered one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, one automatic single-barrel Gun, three 36 hand grenades with nine detonators, one .303 LMG Magazine, 144 5.56 mm live rounds, six .303 live rounds, three 9 mm live rounds, two 5.56 mm INSAS LMG magazines, one 5.56 mm INSAS Rifle Magazine, one Radio wireless radio set, two BP helmets, two BP jackets, 10 anti-riot shells, one blank cartridge, one empty ammunition box, five tube launchers and two sack bags from Chingkhei Ching in the Western side under Porompat police station in Imphal East District.

On March 24, In a major crackdown on insurgent activities, security forces arrested three active cadres of the proscribed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

The operation, conducted on March 23, led to the arrest of Oinam Abung Meitei (31), Yumlembam Romesh Singh alias Ratan (47), and RK Navy Meitei (32) from Kumbi Terakhong under Kumbi Police Station.

A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, including one .303 Light Machine Gun (LMG), two .303 LMG magazines, sixteen rounds of .303 live ammunition, three 7.62mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) live rounds, one 5.56mm INSAS live round, one 7.62mm AK live round, and twenty-four Ballister cartridges.

Additionally, security forces seized a No 36 hand grenade key, three grenade arm rings, one .303 blank round, a four-wheeler, and two mobile phones.

Authorities suspect the arrested cadres were involved in subversive activities and are investigating their links to recent insurgent operations in the region.

The People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) is an armed insurgent group in Manipur demanding a separate and independent homeland. (ANI)

