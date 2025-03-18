Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 18 (ANI): The vibrant five-day Yaoshang festival, which celebrates culture and colours in Manipur, kicked off and brought a sense of hope and celebration to the state after a year-long pause due to the unrest in the state since May 2023.

As one of Manipur's most treasured cultural events, the festival returned in full force across various regions on Friday (Holi), serving as a symbol of the resilience of its people amidst adversity.

From the rhythmic beats of Thabal Chongba to soulful kirtans, energetic sports events, and joyful splashes of colours, Yaoshang unites people in the spirit of love, devotion, and festivity.

Deeply rooted in Manipur's rich cultural heritage, this unique festival goes beyond just colours - it's a celebration of tradition, community bonding, and youthful energy.

The Indian Army's Assam Rifles also celebrated Yaoshang and posted, "Assam Rifles joyously participated in the vibrant Yaoshang Festival in Manipur, embracing the spirit of brotherhood, culture and harmony with the local communities."

"The festival, known as the Holi of Manipur, was marked by cultural performances, sports events and community gatherings, strengthening the bond between the security forces and the people," the post read.

Earlier, former Manipur Chief Minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh posted about the significance of the Yaoshang festival.

In a post on X, Biren Singh said, "The 'Yaoshang Mei Thaba' ceremony at my residence today was a beautiful reminder of the light that unites us. The flames symbolise the victory of good over evil, filling the air with hope and celebration."

"Thankful to everyone who joined in, making the evening even more special. Wishing every home in Manipur a joyful, prosperous, and harmonious Yaoshang (Holi)!" it read.

Yaoshang is held annually during the full moon of the Lamta month in the Manipuri lunar calendar, usually in March.

The festival marks the beginning of spring and is closely linked to the celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi, with unique regional customs and traditions.

The five-day festival combines religious rituals, sports, and community bonding. The first day begins with the construction of small thatch huts, called "Yaoshang," in various localities.

These huts are adorned with colourful decorations and serve as a focal point for the festival. On the evening of the first day, traditional rituals are performed, followed by the symbolic burning of the huts. This act represents the cleansing of past troubles and the welcoming of new beginnings.

Throughout the festival, a variety of activities take place, including traditional Manipuri dances, performances, and rituals. People also engage in playful water and colour fights similar to the festivities of Holi, spreading joy and camaraderie.

Sports competitions such as Yubi Lakpi (a traditional game resembling rugby) and wrestling are also key components of the festival, attracting large crowds and showcasing the cultural richness of the region.

Yaoshang holds deep cultural and social significance, fostering unity, joy, and resilience among the people of Manipur.

It is a time for families and communities to come together, celebrate their heritage, and renew their bonds, despite challenges and hardships. (ANI)

