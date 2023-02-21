New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Manu Haribhai Patolia provides a number of entrepreneurial tips in his memoir as he chronicles his journey from a nondescript place in Gujarat to the US where he established himself as a reputed businessman and head of InvaPharm Inc.

In "From the Village to the World: A Long Journey to Success", he tells his story along with co-writer Kailash Mota.

The book, published by Bloomsbury India, traces five decades in the life of Patolia, who first landed in San Francisco in 1969 from Taravada village in Gujarat with only 75 cents in his.

He fulfilled his dream of graduating as a civil engineer despite setbacks, and succeeding in building an empire worth USD 250 million.

All the while, he continued to support his entire family and contributed to the setting up and growth of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya in the US.

Patolia says through this book, he would like to inspire today's younger generation who believe in their dreams and have a flame within to achieve them, as he has done in his life.

He says he is part of the first batch of people in independent India who got educated beyond grade three.

He says his life has been filled with challenges, struggles, frustrations, achievements, love and loneliness, joy and tears, failures and successes.

Patolia attributes his success to three things: staying focused, being disciplined and being a multi-talented person.

Over the years, he has developed certain principles or qualities which he calls his 'Formula for Success'.

These are having a burning desire to succeed; persistence; need to be fully committed and willing to put in hard work; work with honesty and integrity; and also having faith in God.

"There's no denying that starting a business is a risky proposition. In fact, 96 per cent of start-ups fail in their first year. But don't let that scare you. With the right preparation, you can increase your chances of success exponentially.

"One of the most important things you can do is to set a time frame to get personally prepared and explore different types of businesses before you decide to settle for one," he writes.

He also stresses on training the mind.

"A trained mind is like dough; you can shape it the way you want. With a trained mind, you can achieve anything you set your sights on, as long as you do not limit yourself within a self-made fence," he says.

He also devised the '5-F' formula which is about avoiding five things to keep himself from getting overwhelmed or giving up - frustration, faces (ignoring the naysayers), fence (not to limit oneself by fencing in), fantasies, fatigue.

