Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) Many Kashmiri pandits on Friday joined the National Conference here at a function presided over by party chief Farooq Abdullah who promised them to raise their issues and facilitate resolution of their demands, the party said.

The joining of 75 Kashmiri pandit activists was facilitated by National Conference minority cell president M K Yogi, who met Abdullah at his residence here where various pertinent issues of the migrant community living in exile for last over thirty years were discussed, a release issued by the party said.

Also Read | Nagpur Has the Full Potential of Becoming the Logistics Capital, Says Nitin Gadkari.

The issues raised by Yogi with the NC chief included enhancement of monthly relief assistance for KPs from Rs 13,000 to Rs 25,000, safety and security of PM package employees working in Kashmir and their accommodation, it said.

Abdullah assured them that their demands would be raised with the government as well as on the floor of Parliament, the release said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 101.2 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered in the Country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)