New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, several Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers joined Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday.

Mamta Verma, former Congress corporation councilor candidate from Wazirpur assembly, Banwari Lal Upadhyay and Mohammad Ikram, former Congress corporation candidate from Kirari assembly, besides many leaders including Bhumika Singh, former BJP corporation councilor candidate from Seemapuri assembly, joined AAP, according to an official release.

Delhi CM Atishi welcomed all the leaders to the party. She said that people are joining Aam Aadmi Party after seeing our work like free electricity-water, good government schools-hospitals, women's bus travel etc.

CM Atishi said, "Influenced by Arvind Kejriwal's politics, the convoy of Aam Aadmi Party is increasing day by day."

"People from every part of Delhi are joining Aam Aadmi Party. Today, the way Delhi gets electricity 24 hours a day and still gets zero electricity bill, government schools have left private schools behind, free medicines and treatment are available in Mohalla clinics and free pilgrimages are being organized for the elderly, seeing this many people are joining us. Today, in this series, many senior Congress leaders from Wazirpur assembly are joining Aam Aadmi Party." CM Atishi said.

According to the party statement, CM Atishi further said that just like many people left Congress and joined Aam Aadmi Party in Wazirpur assembly constituency, many Congress leaders from Kiradi assembly are also joining Aam Aadmi Party today. "Among them is Banwari Lal Upadhyay, PCC delegate of Delhi Congress and two-time MCD election contester, who has been in Congress party for the last 40 years," She added.

CM Atishi added that seeing the work of Aam Aadmi Party and the honesty of Arvind Kejriwal in Seemapuri Assembly, former District General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha and former corporation candidate from Sundar Nagri Ward 218 Bhumika Singh is joining Aam Aadmi Party today.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8. (ANI)

