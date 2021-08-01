Bolangir (Odisha), Aug 1 (PTI) A Maoist leader, who hails from Chhattisgarh, surrendered before the Odisha Police here on Sunday in presence of DIG (northern range) Deepak Kumar.

The surrendered Maoist, identified as Aitu Korsa, has several criminal cases filed against him in the state, including IED explosion and murder, Kumar said.

Aitu was one of the prominent cadres of the CPI(Maoist) in both Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) and Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund divisions, he said.

“The Odisha government's surrender and rehabilitation policy for Maoists is encouraging the cadres to surrender and join the mainstream,” said the DIG (northern range).

Aitu, the area committee member of KKBN division, said he quit the outfit after realising that Maoists do not wish to see development in remote areas.

Taking to Twitter, Odisha DGP Abhay appealed to all Maoists to shun violence and surrender.

“Aitu Korsa, ACM of KKBN divn, r/o Chhattisgarh, surrendered before DIG NR today at Bolangir. I again appeal to the Maoists to desist from violence and surrender. They should join the mainstream. Well done SP, Bolangir,” the DGP wrote.

Earlier, on July 18, three other Maoist cadres, including two women, had surrendered before the Odisha Police.

