Aurangabad, Jul 12 (PTI) The Maratha Kranti Morcha has asked people to pay homage on July 13 to a girl who was raped and killed in Kopardi on this day in 2016.

The case had triggered outrage across the country and saw massive protests from the community, and in November the following year, three men were sentenced to death for the heinous crime.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Maratha Kranti Morcha convener Suresh Wakde Patil asked people to light a lamp or candle on July 13 to pay homage to the girl who was 15 at the time of her death.

The outfit had held an online meeting on July 11 where several issues confronting the Maratha community were discussed, the statement added.

Among the demands made to the state government during the meeting was to provide funds to the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), a body for welfare of Maratha and Kunbi-Maratha communities, the release said.

