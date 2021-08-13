Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the march by Opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outside the Parliament was of great significance.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ji's and other opposition leaders march outside Parliament building today is most significant as they raised their voice against murder of democracy in India by the ruling coalition," Gehlot tweeted.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A12 Smartphone With Exynos 850 Chipset Launched in India; Priced From Rs 13,999.

"They protested against the abrupt end to the Monsoon Session, on how opposition MPs were manhandled in Rajya Sabha and how opposition was not allowed to raise people's issues in Parliament. Under NDA, every day is a new low as they continue to undermine parliamentary democracy," said Gehlot

Opposition leaders on Thursday marched towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament in New Delhi over the demand to repeal the three farm laws and the Central government's decision to adjourn the Parliament two days before its scheduled conclusion.

Also Read | Realme Book Slim To Be Launched in India on August 18 Alongside Realme GT Series.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the march.

"The Parliament session is over. As far as 60 per cent of the country is concerned there has been no Parliament session. The voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha physically beaten," said Gandhi while talking to media during the protest.

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday slammed the government over the incidents in the House when a bill related to insurance businesses was taken up for passage with NCP leader Sharad Pawar alleging that "women MPs were attacked" and "more than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside to control the MPs".

During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments and held protests in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled conclusion of the monsoon session of parliament. The session commenced on July 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)