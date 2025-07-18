Gurugram, Jul 18 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at an e-vehicle warehouse in the Udyog Vihar industrial area here early Friday and spread to adjoining warehouses, officials said.

According to officials no one was injured but goods worth more than Rs 70 lakh were destroyed in the blaze.

The fire broke out around 1 am at the RNG e-vehicle warehouse near the Maruti Trala parking, where where new e-vehicles are assembled and parts stored. Around 100 e-scooters, more than 50 e-rickshaws and spare parts parked inside at the time.

An electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. Initially, two fire tenders were pressed into service but as flames intensified additional engines from other stations were called in, they said.

The flames also spread to a nearby spare parts warehouse operated by Super Marts, where goods worth around Rs 25 lakh were damaged, according to officials at the site.

A foam storage unit located alongside was also engulfed in the fire. Material used for pasting foam sheets is highly inflammable and helped the fire race through the stock, its operator said, estimating losses at around Rs 40 lakh.

"A total of seven fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after nearly two hours of effort," Fire Officer Ram Karan said, adding that no casualties were reported.

He said that goods worth lakhs of rupees kept in the warehouses were burnt to ashes. The exact cause of the fire will be confirmed after investigation, Karan added.

