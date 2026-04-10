Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): At least 10 people died after a boat carrying over two dozen passengers collided with a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura on Friday.

According to police, around 25 to 27 people were on board when the accident took place.

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Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the incident occurred in the afternoon, and rescue operations are still underway.

"At approximately 3.15 PM, a boat accident took place on the Yamuna River, at the site where a pontoon bridge is located. It is reported that there were approximately 25 to 27 people on board... The prima facie cause of the collision, based on accounts provided by witnesses so far, appears to be that the boat crashed into the pontoon bridge, leading to the accident. Ten dead bodies have been recovered from the site. Teams from the Fire Services and the Police, along with local divers and boatmen, are all actively engaged in relief and rescue operations here. Teams from the NDRF and SDRF have also departed from their respective bases and are expected to arrive at the scene very shortly. A search is currently underway for all individuals who remain missing..." Pandey told reporters.

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SP Rural Suresh Chandra Rawat said that 22 people have been rescued so far and were taken to hospital. "Thus far, twenty-two individuals have been rescued from the water. Those rescued were immediately transported to the hospital via ambulances and eight PRV (Police Response Vehicle) units. We are currently assessing the situation to determine how many individuals are safe and how many have tragically lost their lives...

Rawat added that the pontoon bridge in the area was under repair, and the collision may have been linked to the ongoing maintenance work. "There is a pontoon bridge located here. As it was in a state of disrepair, an agency was conducting maintenance work on the pontoons. It is suspected that the accident likely occurred in connection with this ongoing repair work...," Rawat said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"Deeply pained by the mishap due to the capsizing of a boat in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the incident as "extremely tragic and heart-rending" and said officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

"The loss of lives in the boat capsizing accident in Mathura district is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to immediately reach the site, conduct rescue and relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain eternal peace, and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow, while the injured recover swiftly," he said. (ANI)

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