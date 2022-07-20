Mathura (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A court here will hear on August 16 the petition seeking a survey of the Shahi Eidgah and Jahanara's mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed to it by the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The Allahabad High Court had on Monday directed the civil judge (senior division) of Mathura to decide within three months the application seeking the survey and the objections in the suit.

Also Read | Britain's Inflation Hits Fresh 40-Year High as Fuel, Food Prices Surge.

A copy of the order was submitted in the local court on Wednesday.

The scheduled hearing in the case has been fixed on August 16 by civil judge, senior division, Mathura, Jyoti Singh, district government counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

Also Read | Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Justice V C Dixit of the Allahabad High Court had on Jul 18 passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman and three others.

Senior advocate Adish Agarwal, along with Shashank Singh, appearing for the petitioner, said that on April 14, 2021, an application was filed for conducting a scientific investigation of Shahi Eidgah and Jahanara's mosque before the court of the civil judge, but till date, no heed has been paid to it.

On February 19, 2021, a civil suit titled "Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman and Others Vs UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and Others" was filed before the court of the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, for removal of encroachment and structure illegally raised by the 'committee of management' of the Trust Masjid Idgah with the consent of the Sunni Central Board of Waqf.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)