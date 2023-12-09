Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured in the Mau Wall collapse tragedy.

According to an official release, CM Yogi has expressed condolences to the bereaved family and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment.

Medical treatment for all injured will be done free of charge, the official release said.

Six people, including four women and two children, were killed and 22 others were injured when a boundary wall collapsed near Ghosi roadways in Mau district on Friday.

A wall built near a private school located at Madapur Samaspur in the Ghosi Kotwali area collapsed when a group of women were going to celebrate the Haldi ceremony at the house of Brijesh, son of Harihar Prasad Madheshiya, in Kasba Ghosi.

On receiving information about the said incident, the local police and administration immediately reached the spot and provided relief and rescue.

All the injured were admitted to Community Health Centre Ghosi, District Hospital, Fatima Hospital and PGI Azamgarh.

Inspector General of Police, Azamgarh Zone, Azamgarh, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Mau inspected the incident site and after reaching all the hospitals and talking to the doctors about proper treatment for the injured, necessary guidelines were given to all concerned.

Peace, law and order are normal and vigilance is being maintained. Legal action is being taken and further investigation is underway, said the police official. (ANI)

