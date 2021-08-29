Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday demanded strict punishment for the accused involved in the alleged murder of a tribal man on the suspicion of theft in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

"In Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Kanhaiyalal Bhil of the tribal class was beaten on a minor issue and then he was tied to a car and dragged to death. It is a horrifying incident of mob lynching which is highly condemnable. Government should give strict punishment to the culprits, this is the demand of BSP," said Mayawati in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | India Reports 45,083 New COVID-19 Cases, 460 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Stands at 97.53%.

The victim, identified as Kanhiya Bhil was allegedly thrashed on suspicion of theft and was dragged after being tied to a van. The incident was captured on camera and began circulating on the Internet.

Four persons, including a sarpanch, have been arrested for allegedly beating to death a tribal man, accused of theft in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Addresses Party Workers Ahead of Polls.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 302 of the Atrocity Act and various other sections related to the assault, as per the police.

Eight people have been booked in this matter and four persons have been arrested, including a sarpanch. A search has been initiated for the other accused and action will be taken against everybody, stated the police

The pick-up vehicle used in the incident has also been seized (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)