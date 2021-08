New Delhi, August 29: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra virtually addressed the party workers of the Uttar Pradesh' Congress training campaign and asked them to brace for the upcoming polls.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indicated that the party is open for an alliance with "smaller parties" in the state. The indication came during a virtual address to party workers on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh' Congress training campaign where she also asked them to prepare for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Recalling the history of Congress in the state, she said, "Our Congress party has been out of power since 1989 i.e for the last 32 years in the state. In 2017, we (Congress) decided to contest elections solo but that did not work out in our favour." Hinting at Congress' openness towards an alliance with "smaller parties" in the state for the upcoming assembly polls.

The Congress General Secretary said that the campaign will be very important for party workers. On Friday, the 'Uttar Pradesh Congress training campaign' started wherein 700 training camps will be organised across the state during the next 100 days. About two lakh office bearers will be trained in the process, sources informed.

The name of the campaign is "Parikshan se parakram--Congress Vijay Sena nirmaan". Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lauded the efforts of former Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's maiden 'Khat Sabha' journey in September 2016. She suggested party workers to follow similar steps to reach out to the masses.

"Congress's Gram Sabha President will be made in 58,000 gram sabhas in the state in 20 days. Workers and officials should go to every village and every household during this period and talk about the Congress party's mission," she added.

