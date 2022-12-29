New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The MCD on Thursday registered a complaint with Delhi Police against "unidentified goons having close association" with BJP MLA Abhay Verma for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker in east Delhi.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) requested stringent action against the perpetrators since the matter involved physical assault, threats and public humiliation.

However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

The civic body has cited a purported video circulating on social media where a few men are seen thrashing and assaulting the MCD employee.

"An incident that occurred on 28.12.2022 has come to the notice of the undersigned wherein, a Paryawaran Sahayak named Amit employed with MCD department was beaten up by some unidentified goons having close association with Abhay Verma, MLA, Laxmi Nagar," the letter read.

"It is requested that an FIR may be filed taking into cognizance the gravity of the aforesaid incident. A copy of the said video is being forwarded to you on your official e-mail ID separately," the letter read.

A senior police officer confirmed that they had received a complaint.

"We have received a complaint... We are just looking into the alleged video. No FIR has been registered in the matter yet."

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also accused Verma of abusing and slapping the MCD worker and alleged that the BJP, which was in earlier power in the MCD, had "halted the salaries of sanitation workers".

Kumar said, "Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma had asked the sanitation worker for the keys to a room adjacent to a public toilet. Since the worker couldn't give the keys, he was slapped by the BJP MLA.

"The BJP has stooped so low that they are now venting out the frustration of being defeated in the MCD election, on the sanitation workers."

No immediate reaction was available from Verma or the BJP's Delhi unit over the allegations.

