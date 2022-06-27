New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Twenty-six sanitation workers chosen from all wards in central zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were felicitated on Monday for their "excellent performance," officials said.

They were chosen on the basis of their performance evaluation for the month of May, the MCD said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner Danish Ashraf said it is the primary responsibility of the MCD to clean the city and 'Swachhta Sainiks' of the MCD are making important contributions towards fulfilment of this responsibility.

The deputy commissioner said the MCD is committed to provide basic facilities to local residents. He appealed to all the sanitation workers to discharge their duty with full efficiency and diligence so that a better environment can be provided to citizens.

