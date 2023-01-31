New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hosted the pious event of Me-Dam-Me-Phi at his official residence in Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Today marks the pious occasion when we pay our respect to our ancestors as we thank them for the rich heritage they left behind for us to seek wisdom and guidance as we move ahead in life. Our rich heritage, our history, and our culture is our greatest teacher as we seek blessings to bring to life the vision of PM Narendra Modiji to build a new India."

"In order to achieve the ultimate goal of Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat set by Modiji, we must look for knowledge and teachings that our forefathers have left behind. It is a wonderful occasion when we have all gathered here to celebrate this wonderful festival of the Tai Ahom community for the peace and prosperity of humanity," he added.

Union Minister Sonowal extended his sincere gratitude to all who joined the prayer on Tuesday.

"I also take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all of you, including everyone in Assam where it is celebrated widely by people from all communities," he added.

The Tai Ahom community celebrates the Me-Dam-Me-Phi festival to worship and pay respect to the ancestors seeking their divinity with God. The meaning of 'Me' means offerings, 'Dam' means ancestors and 'Phi' means God.

Those, who attended the event on Tuesday, also prayed for the peace and prosperity of humanity. The festival is celebrated every year on January 31 across Assam.

The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation by hundreds of people from the Assamese society residing in the Delhi NCR, among others.

Among dignitaries, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Rameshwar Teli, Dr Mahendrabhai Munjpara, Shripad Yesso Naik, and Shantanu Thakur were Members of Parliament from Northeast attended the event on Tuesday.

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Thailand, Pattarat Hongtong as well as the Deputy Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR), Keo Sendavong. Padmashri Awardee Prof Jogendra Nath Phukan, a leading light in Tai and South East Asian studies including the history & culture of Assam, also attended. (ANI)

