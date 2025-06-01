Ayodhya, Jun 1 (PTI) Ayodhya district administration has begun to enforce its meat sales ban along Ram Path, Dharma Path, and the 14 Kosi and 5 Kosi Parikrama margs, with several shopkeepers sent notices.

Food Safety Officer Manik Chand said a complaint was lodged during a Janata Darbar held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about meat shops along these lanes in the city famous for the Ram Temple.

Following the complaint, a team was formed to inspect these establishments.

Manik Chand confirmed that 22 meat shops were found operating along these routes.

"All meat shops are being issued notices, and they have been given seven days' time to relocate their shops. Action will be taken if they fail to do so," Chand said.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi also said a ban on liquor sales is being planned for the same areas.

"Discussions regarding the meat ban had been ongoing for a long time. It was decided that the sale of meat must be prohibited on Ram Path," he said.

"We are sure that we will soon ban liquor sales too," he added.

