Jhansi (UP), July 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old MBBS student died after falling from the balcony of his hostel at a government medical college on Wednesday morning, police said.

Sarthak Khanna, a student of the 2022 batch had returned to the hostel from his home in Lucknow on Tuesday night, officals said.

Also Read | Kanwariyas Killed in Road Accident: Truck Carrying 'Kanwariyas' Overturns in Uttarakhand's Tehri District, Leaves 3 Dead and 18 Injured.

According to Dr. Mayank Singh, Principal of the Medical College said, “Around 8 am on Wednesday, Sarthak accidentally fell from the second-floor balcony of the hostel. Fellow students rushed him to the emergency department, but he was declared brought dead.”

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

Students and hostel staff believe Khanna's fall was an accident. The student's family has been informed, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)