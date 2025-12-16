Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that a meeting of MLAs and officials would be held under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, to discuss the Jalahalli underpass work.

Replying to a question from MLA Muniraju during Question Hour in the Legislative Council, the Deputy CM said, "The construction work was given to a contractor named PGB in 2021 for an amount of Rs 57 crore. As many as 48 property owners have been given compensation till now. The total compensation for the project is Rs 85 crore. The land acquisition amount has been estimated to be around 139 crore. Compensation of Rs 53 crore needs to be paid out. TDR also need to be given."

He was replying to a question on pending dues in compensation for the Jalahalli underpass project.

Replying to BJP MLA Munirathna, who raised the point that many works are pending in his constituency as well, Shivakumar said, "I have given answers to Muniraju, who had raised the questions. I will respond to you if you raise the questions."

To a question raised by Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar on white topping work of Holiday Village road in his constituency, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Bommanahalli and Yeshwanthapur constituencies are large constituencies. I have personally inspected the white topping work. I will call the contractor and speak to them. The white topping work is going on, and there are delays due to shifting of some utilities. It is not a big deal to blacklist contractors, but getting the work done is important. I have taken special interest in Somashekar's constituency."

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar dismissed speculation about the nature of a dinner meeting that he had last night.

D K Shivakumar said, "Who said? There was no dinner meeting or anything. I had gone for a dinner to my former DCC president to pay respect, they contributed a lot to Karnataka, Belgavi. So to honor them, I went along with my friends. There is no other politics."

Earlier, the BJP in Karnataka mounted an all-out attack on the Siddaramaiah government in the state, terming the incumbent government as the most unpopular.

BJP MLA and Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashoka said, "As compared to Siddaramaiah of 2013, Siddaramaiah of 2025 is the worst. This term is the worst in the history of Karnataka. Totally unpopular." (ANI)

