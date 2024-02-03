Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya thwarted attempts to smuggle sugar across the Indo-Bangladesh border and recovered over 50,000 kgs of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

According to an official release from the headquarters of Meghalaya Frontier, "In a significant operation conducted on February 2, 2024, the vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, successfully thwarted an illegal smuggling attempt of Sugar along the Indo-Bangladesh border."

"The operation took place in the Maheshkhola bordering area under the South West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya," it said.

As per the release, during a joint operation conducted by the alert troops of 1 Bn BSF Meghalaya and the Meghalaya Police, over 50,000 kgs of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh was seized.

The confiscated sugar was handed over to the respective police station for further necessary legal action.

The successful outcome of this operation highlights the dedication and commitment of the Border Security Force and Meghalaya Police in curbing illicit activities along the International border, said the release. (ANI)

