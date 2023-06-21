Shillong, Jun 21 (PTI) Meghalaya celebrated International Day of Yoga on Wednesday with enthusiasm.

Governor Phagu Chauhan participated in a yoga session at the Raj Bhavan, where senior government officials performed asanas under the guidance of instructors from the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH).

Also Read | India Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall in 10 States, Heatwave in Three; Check Complete Details.

State Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh participated in a similar programme at the North Eastern Hill University.

The day was also celebrated by different government institutions and agencies across the state.

Also Read | Honey Singh Death Threat: Rapper Alleges Threats by Gangster Goldy Brar, Delhi Police Launches Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)