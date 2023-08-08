New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister K Sangma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister of the Northeastern state was accompanied by the Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma and state ministers.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) the Sangma said that he is grateful to the Prime Minister for his support to Meghalaya.

"Grateful to Hon’ble PM, Sh. @narendramodi for his support to Meghalaya. Called on him today with Hon’ble Speaker, Sh. Thomas A Sangma and Cabinet colleagues," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Sangma, submitted a letter to Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, requesting his intervention to impress upon the University authorities to make an interim arrangement for the students of Meghalaya pursuing their 4th year of BSc. Agriculture at CAU in Manipur's Imphal.

In the letter, CM requested Tomar to make arrangements so that the students of the 4th year BSc can conduct their Rural Agriculture Work Experience (RAWE) Programme in Meghalaya. He requested to allow the students to conduct their RAWE programme under the aegis of the CAU located at Kyrdemkulai, a consistent College of the CAU in Imphal.

Conrad Samgma also appealed to the Union Minister to relocate all the Meghalayan students of CAU Imphal to CAU Campus in Meghalaya's Kyrdemkulai until normalcy returns to violence-hit Manipur so that they are able to continue their education without any interruption. (ANI)

