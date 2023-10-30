Umroi (Meghalaya) [India], October 30 (ANI): In a testament to their ongoing defence cooperation, the Indian and Malaysian armies have initiated "Exercise Harimau Shakti 2023."

This joint bilateral training exercise, held at Umroi Cantonment in India, aims to strengthen military capabilities and enhance the synergy between the two nations.

Also Read | Snake Attack in Karnataka: Young Farmer Dies After Being Bitten by Snake in Hassan.

According to an official release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Guwahati, "Ex HARIMAU SHAKTI-2023, a joint exercise between India and Malaysia, is progressing with full steam, covering the vast canvas of multi-domain OP in sub-conventional environment."

The exercise is being conducted at the Foreign Training Node, Umroi Cantonment, India, from October 23, 2023, and will conclude on November 5, 2023, it said.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays.

As per the release, "With the aim of achieving interoperability, the personnel of both armies were put into exercise for the past week. Both contingents were put on combat conditioning and tactical training, which included firing drills and 'battle hardening' work sessions."

Special emphasis was given on special training of troops in jungle to include Hellebore operation, Rock Climbing, Jungle Survival techniques, reflex shooting and employment of snipers, IED and counter-IED drills, AMAR (Army Marshal Art Routine) etc.

As per the release, Indian contingent took the opportunity to get acquainted with the operational procedures and drills of Malaysian Contingent and vice versa.

The joint training would culminate in a 48 hours' validation exercise which aims to rehearse & validate the tactical drills in simulated sub conventional environment.

In the Exercise Harimau Shakti -IV 2023, the Command Post Exercise (CPX) a table top planning, event focused on unit commanders and staff officers' abilities of operational plan formulations. During the Harimau -IV Missions are tracked on computer screens, Maps, Overlays while simulated insurgents' groups fight back, it said.

The Harimau Shakti-IV CPX planned on Basic concept and Mandate of Chapter VII of Peace Enforcement. Two tactical operational events raid on insurgent's hideout and Cordon and search operations were planned during the course of three days in Umroi.

CPX involved every asset of the Combat and Combat Support from infantry, Artillery and engineers, Signals and Logistics including medical components for the planning phase, said the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)