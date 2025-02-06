Shillong, Feb 6 (PTI) Meghalaya government on Thursday assured jobs and cash awards to all medalists in the ongoing National Games in Uttarakhand in a bid to promote sports in the hill state, officials said.

Vikash Rana won the state's first gold medal at the Games in the men's kayak cross extreme slalom event, while Elizabeth Vincent, a bronze medalist at the Asian canoe championship earlier this year, bagged silver.

Two riflewomen from the Assam Rifles Rowing node — Kiran Devi and B Anandhi — won bronze in the lightweight women's double sculls, taking the state's medal tally to five and equaling the number of medals won by athletes from Meghalaya during the 2005 National Games.

"Cash awards, scholarships, and additional rewards shall be given in accordance with sports policy guidelines. As announced by the chief minister, the state shall also release mechanisms based on the sports policy of the state to offer government jobs to successful athletes from the Games," the sports department said in a statement.

"With the success of our athletes, and the streamlining of department strategies, the vision of establishing Meghalaya as a regional sporting powerhouse is being realised," it added.

On Wednesday, Indra Sharma, a 15-year-old athlete from Ri-Bhoi, won the silver medal in the men's slalom C1 event, while Pynshngain Kurbah took home the bronze in another canoeing event.

According to the state sports policy, a class-3 level officer will be given to those who have won medals at National Games. Also, there will be a reservation of 15 per cent for medalists in law enforcing organisations and a 10 per cent reservation in state government.

Athletes bagging gold medals will also be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, silver with Rs 1.5 lakh and bronze with Rs 1 lakh. PTI JOP

