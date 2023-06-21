Shillong, Jun 21 (PTI) The Meghalaya government directed its departments, corporations and agencies to terminate the services of people who are above the age of 70.

The direction comes after civil society organisations expressed opposition to the extension of services of bureaucrats and officers after superannuation.

"Persons above the age of 70 years shall not be employed or re-employed in the state government," Chief Secretary DP Wahlang said in the order.

"This is to ensure that the uniform cut-off age is followed in cases of employment or reemployment in government departments, societies or corporations," he added.

