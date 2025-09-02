New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The 14th edition of the India-Thailand joint military Exercise MAITREE-XIV commenced with a grand opening ceremony at Joint Training Node (JTN), Umroi, Meghalaya, on Tuesday, an official statement said.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, the exercise is being conducted from September 1st to 14th. The bilateral exercise is part of the ongoing military-to-military exchange programme between the two countries and aims to enhance cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding between the Indian Army and Royal Thai Army. The 13th edition of the exercise was held at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 3 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 120 personnel, is being represented by a Battalion of the Madras Regiment. The Royal Thai Army contingent, comprising 53 personnel, is represented by the 1st Infantry Battalion, 14th Infantry Brigade.

The joint exercise will focus on company-level counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The two-week programme includes tactical drills, joint planning, special arms skills, physical fitness and raiding operations. The exercise will culminate with a 48-hour validation exercise, simulating realistic operational scenarios.

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces 75 Projects on PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday as ‘Befitting Reply’ to Insults Against Him, His Late Mother.

Exercise MAITREE, instituted in 2006, is one of the important joint training exercises between India and Thailand. The current edition further reinforces the bilateral defence cooperation and reflects the shared commitment of both Armies towards peace, stability and security in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)