Tura(Meghalaya), Nov 11 (PTI) Meghalaya Police has seized a huge quantity of ammunition from a remote village in South Garo Hills (SGH) district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police, Priyangshu Pandey said the recovery was on the basis of an input from a source on the location of ammunition on Tuesday.

He said a total of three boxes of high calibre bullets (number 1,260) was recovered from the site.

Police suspect that the ammunition was hidden by the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA).

"We suspect it was hidden by GNLA militants and a case has been registered at the local police station in Sankinigre. An investigation into the matter is currently on," said the SP.

