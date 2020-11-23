Shillong, Nov 23 (PTI) Fifty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, taking the tally to 11,397, a senior health official.

There are 895 active cases in the state at present, Health Services Director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills remained to be the worst affected district with 433 of the total active cases, followed by West Garo Hills that has 234 active cases, he said.

Fifty-seven persons recovered from COVID-19 during the day. So far, 10,392 people have been cured of the disease in the state.

Altogether 110 persons have died of COVID-19 in Meghalaya, he said.

