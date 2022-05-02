New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the Centre for alleged "anti-Muslim" propaganda and said Indian Muslims are facing "incredibly difficult times".

Mufti, in a series of tweets, claimed that this is happening under institutions which are "expected to discharge their functions in an impartial manner."

Also Read | Weather Update: Heatwave Claims 25 Lives in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar Hill-Station Bakes at 31 Degrees.

"This year Eid comes at a time when Indian Muslims are undergoing incredibly difficult times. We are at the receiving end of a government that unleashes anti-Muslim propaganda followed by systematic violence and marginalisation of Muslims socially, politically and economically," the PDP leader said.

"All this is happening under the very nose of institutions expected to discharge their functions in an impartial manner by upholding the rule of law and justice," she added.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped by 18-Year-Old Youth in Faridabad; Arrested.

Mufti expressed hope that the country would withstand the "assault" on its foundational values of secularism.

"Gradually, fringe elements have replaced the mainstream which is being criminalised for its belief in the Indian constitution. I hope that the secular fabric of this country withstands this assault on the very foundational values that define it," she said.

Earlier, the PDP chief slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the loudspeaker and bulldozer issues and reminded BJP that "our country is based on a secular foundation" while adding that the BJP is trying to tear apart the secular fabric of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)