New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): In the wake of the recent demolition drive in Mehrauli through the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Kejriwal government has stepped in to provide immediate aid and relief to the hundreds of victims left homeless.

The DDA had initiated a large-scale demolition of homes in the Ladha Sarai village under the pretext of a disputed demarcation of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The move left hundreds of persons without shelter or basic amenities.

This comes after, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed to stall the ongoing demolition drive in South Delhi's Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages.

Opposing this unilateral move by the DDA, the Delhi government intervened to stop the demolition and ordered a fresh demarcation of the disputed area through orders of Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to provide affected families with tents, food, blankets, and other essential supplies but the file is now pending with Lieutenant Governor.

Just a day ago, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot sent a proposal to Chief Minister seeking to address the concerns of the affected families, who had lost their homes.

In his proposal, the Revenue Minister apprised the Chief Minister of the recent developments that had taken place in the matter so far.

On February 9 and 10, the government received representations from the residents of the affected area and MLA Somnath Bharti regarding the drive.

It was stated in the said representations that the demarcation carried out was illegal and void-ab-initio and was neither done in accordance with law nor the principles of natural justice that were followed prior to the same.

It was also learnt that the DDA had issued a demolition order on December 12, 2022, under the pretext of a demarcation requested by the DDA in 2021.

As per newspaper reports, the said demolition drive was started by the DDA on February 10, 2023, while recklessly demolishing various old constructions alleging that they stood up on government land.

Subsequently, the Revenue Minister directed the DM (South) to intervene and conduct a fresh demarcation of the land on February 11, 2023.

The DM was directed to conduct the demarcation in view of observations made by the Delhi High Court in a related case as well as those of the Supreme Court in the recent Haldwani Railway Land Encroachment Case.

The Revenue Minister also directed the DM to inform the DDA regarding the order so the demolition drive could be stopped till the fresh demarcation was done.

However, the Revenue Minister learnt through various news reports that the directions had not been complied with and the demolition was going on. On February 14, 2023, the Revenue Minister again directed the DM to strictly adhere to the directions after which the demolition drive was stopped.

Demonstrating his commitment to protect the interests of Delhiites, CM Kejriwal today approved the proposal sent by the Revenue Minister to provide immediate aid and relief to the affected families.

The Delhi Government intends to extend all possible help to the families including the provision of essential supplies, tents, food, and blankets along with basic amenities. The file has been sent to the LG and is now pending with him.

Thanking the Chief Minister for his swift action, Gahlot said, "I am extremely grateful to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for swiftly approving the proposal to provide aid to the victims affected by the Mehrauli demolition drive. The Chief Minister's support underscores his commitment to ensuring that the Delhi government takes all necessary steps to protect the interests of its citizens. I am confident that the government's interventions will help bring relief to the affected families and help them through this difficult time." (ANI)

