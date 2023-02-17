Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) A person was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of two Muslim men from Rajasthan whose charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes, police said.

In a statement, the Rajasthan Police said Rinku Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana's Nuh district, was arrested on the basis of interrogation and technical analysis.

Saini, a taxi diver, was involved with a cow vigilante group, the police said.

Saini was among the five people named in the FIR in the matter.

The police statement said the remaining accused will be arrested at the earliest.

The family members of the deceased had named the five men linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

Superintendent of Police of Bharatpur Shyam Singh said the FIR was registered at Gopalgarh police station against five people -- Anil, Srikant, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singhla and Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar -- on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family members.

They have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

