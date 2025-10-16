New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' is not just a programme but the strongest link in the BJP's success at the grassroots level.

Interacting with BJP workers from poll-bound Bihar via NaMo App, PM Modi said that the youth of Bihar are gaining from the improved situation in the state.

He said there was a period when a large part of Bihar was affected by Naxalites and they resorted to violence and loot.

He took a dig at RJD and said the youth of the state have not seen the period "which destroyed the state".

"This year, a double Diwali celebration is set to take place in Bihar. The first celebration took place on the first day of Navratri because of GST. Now, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. However, the mood in Bihar also calls for another Diwali celebration on November 14 to mark the NDA's victory. As always, Bihar's sisters and daughters will play a significant role in this victory," PM Modi said.

The results of the Bihar polls will be declared on November 14. Parties in the ruling NDA have declared their candidates for the election.

"Today, a better environment has been created in Bihar. Its biggest benefit is being received by our youth. The youth who are 18-25 years old today have not seen that era which devastated Bihar. We have seen that era in Bihar, when a very large part was affected by Naxalism. The situation was such that Naxalites would blow up railway tracks. There used to be looting of coal and cement from goods trains. People were afraid to step out of their homes after 5-6 pm in the evening. It was not even possible to take pregnant women to the hospital," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the grand festival of democracy has also begun in Bihar and people are also making preparations for Diwali, Chhath Puja, and other festivals.

"As the old saying goes--drop by drop the pot fills up. Similarly, when every booth gets strong, only then does the party achieve success. Therefore, it felt very good to see that every BJP worker in Bihar is moving forward with the resolve of 'My booth, the strongest'," PM Modi said laying emphasis on 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot'.

PM Modi said he is happy to learn that women in Bihar are very happy with the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, recently launched by the NDA government in Bihar.

He said Rs 10,000 has been transferred to the accounts of 1.20 crore sisters in Bihar, with each sister receiving that amount.

PM Modi said voice coming from every house in Bihar is "Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar! Phir se banegi sushasan ki sarkar! (United NDA, united Bihar! A government of good governance will be formed once again).

He commended BJP workers for their dedication and highlighted how their efforts in Bihar resonate across the country.

"Greetings to all BJP workers associated with me through the NAMO app. The grand festival of democracy has begun in Bihar. You all remain busy throughout the day with election-related activities. Every BJP worker takes great pride in your hard work. Even though the effort is made by the workers in Bihar, the pride is felt by BJP workers across the entire country. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all of you," he said.

PM Modi also urged BJP workers to greet the women who have benefited from the Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi schemes, stating that it boosts the nation's confidence.

"Record these inspiring moments and make sure they reach others. At your booth, those women who have become 'Lakhpati Didis' and have benefited from employment schemes -- record their videos and post them on social media. If there is a 'Drone Didi' at your booth, everyone should honour them. This greatly boosts enthusiasms," the Prime Minister said.

He also urged the citizens to treat the election as a festival and go to cast vote with 15 to 20 people and celebrate democracy.

"I urge all our Didis that when you go to cast your vote, go as if you're celebrating -- like how we sing songs and beat plates during festivals. This election is also a festival. In each neighbourhood, chawl, or society, groups of 10-15 people should go together, beating plates, so that it feels like we are truly celebrating democracy," the Prime Minister said.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14. (ANI)

