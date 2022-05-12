Chennai, May 12 (PTI) German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has recorded over 1,000 bookings for its new C-Class variant, the highest ever for a single model to receive the order and the waiting period extended to two-three months, a company official said on Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its latest product C-Class in Tamil Nadu priced at Rs 55 lakh for base variant -- C-200, Rs 56 lakh for C-220d and Rs 61 lakh C300d (all India ex-showroom) for the top end variant.

According to Mercedes-Benz India Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Santosh Iyer, the car maker was confident of achieving a strong double digit growth in 2022 with the launch of the latest model.

"We are delighted to launch (the new C-Class) in Tamil Nadu, which is an important market for Mercedes-Benz India. Tamil Nadu has displayed a consistent sales momentum and we are confident of achieving strong double-digit growth in 2022", he said, after unveiling the new car here.

Noting that the company was witnessing a strong trend for ultra-luxury vehicle with the segment growing at 90 per cent, he said, "this strong growth can be attributed to an attractive portfolio, growing aspiration and strong recall value".

"Our customers are seeking a combination of luxury, elegance and technology and the new C-Class will be compelling choice for them", he said.

"We are aiming for our most successful year in 2022 and the Tamil Nadu market will contribute to that growth immensely", he said.

