Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) The mercury maintained an upward trend across Jammu and Kashmir with winter capital Jammu recording the season's hottest day on Monday at 39.6 degrees Celsius -- 7.5 notches above normal.

Jammu city also recorded the hottest night at 22.9 degrees Celsius which was also 3.7 degrees above average during this part of the season, an official of the meteorological department said.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vishno Devi shrine, recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21.9 degrees Celsius.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a high of 28.9 degrees Celsius and a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in the city was 8.8 notches above average, while the night temperature was also 2.3 degrees above normal, the official said.

