Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Mercury dropped by four to seven degrees in Himachal Pradesh on Monday as icy winds swept in the region, with a pale sun failing to provide much warmth after several days of unusually high temperatures, the weather office said.

Light rain and snowfall occurred at few places in tribal areas and higher hills, while Shimla witnessed light showers under an overcast sky.

The local meteorological station has forecast light to moderate rain and snow, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts over the next 12 hours. Light to moderate snow is likely at isolated places in Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts and upper areas of Kullu, it said.

Intermittent snow is expected at a few places in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, while light precipitation may occur at isolated places in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and higher reaches in the districts of Chamba, Kangra.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely over Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi, the Met station said.

A 'yellow' warning has been issued for dense fog at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry weather is expected across the state for next four days till January 10.

The weather department said a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the region on January 10 and light rains and snowfall is likely in mid and higher hills on January 11.

Hansa in Lahaul and Spiti recorded 5 mm rains while Keylong and Hansa had traces of snow, according to the department.

The minimum temperatures dropped by three to seven degrees during the past 24 hours and Keylong was coldest in the region with a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius. Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala recorded night temperatures at 5.0 degree,5.9 degree and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively, it added.

Himachal received 18 percent deficit rains during the monsoon and 40 percent deficit rains during the post monsoon season, delaying sowing of Rabi crops, particularly the wheat crop, officials said.

