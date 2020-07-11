Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to the normal range on Saturday with forecast for some spells of rain in the next two days, the meteorological department stated.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which received light rains in the morning, recorded a maximum of 34.1 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the department here.

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Writes to PM Narendra Modi, HRD Ministry And UGC To Consider Decision to Conduct Final Year Exams: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

Karnal in Haryana registered a high of 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Ambala recorded a high of 33.7 degrees Celsius, one below normal while Narnaul's maximum settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | BJP Leader Celebrates Birthday With Booze in Dry State Gujarat's Mahisagar District Amid COVID-19, Watch Video.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded below normal maximums at 34.5, 33.4 and 32.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in both states over the next two days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)