Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], October 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that as part of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, a rally-- Amrit Kalash Yatra-- is scheduled to be held in Kolkata on Sunday.

The BJP MP from Medinipur said that two representatives from each block of his Lok Sabha constituency today with soil and urns have been set off from Kharagpur Railway Station and will join the rally in Kolkata.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET November 2023 Admit Card Released At icsi.edu, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

"Today, the 'Mera Maati Mera Desh' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is going on across the country. Under this, we have also sent two representatives from each block in the train from Medinpur to Kolkata as there is a big rally in the city," he said, adding that after the Amrit Kalash Yatra, the representatives from the state will go to Delhi in train.

Several senior leaders of Bengal BJP including the party's state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar and leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikar will attend the foot march.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: 24 Shops Gutted As Massive Blaze Erupts in Firozabad's Kath Bazar Area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the final event of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in the national capital on October 31.

The event at Vijay Chowk will mark the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra in which Amrit Kalash Yatris from 7000 blocks of 766 districts will be present.

It will also mark the wrap of the two years long campaign of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which began on March 12, 2021, to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has since witnessed more than two lakh programmes organized throughout the country with enthusiastic public participation.

This event will also witness the launch of the autonomous body Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) which will help in setting the focus of the Government on youth-led development and to make the Youth "active drivers" of development. The aim of this autonomous body is to inspire youth to become community change agents and nation builders allowing them to act as the Yuva Setu between the Government and the citizens.

For the final event of Meri Maati Mera Desh, more than 20 thousand Amrit Kalash Yatris from 36 States and Union Territories are reaching the national capital on 29th October through various modes of transport like specially dedicated trains, buses, and local transport to take part in a two-day programme at Kartavya Path/Vijay Chowk on 30th and 31st October.

These Amrit Kalash Yatris will stay at two camps- Dhanchiri camp in Gurugram, and Radha Soami Satsang Beas camp in Delhi.

On October 30, all the states represented by their respective blocks and Urban Local bodies will put the soil from their urns in one giant Amrit Kalash reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Popular art forms from each state will be displayed during the ceremony of pouring Mitti in the Amrit Kalash. The programme is slated to begin at 10:30 am and will go on till late evening.

On October 31, there will be a public programme open for all from 12 pm to 2 pm with vibrant cultural performances. At 4 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Amrit Kalash Yatris and the nation, remembering the brave hearts who laid down their lives for India to breathe free and prosper.

As the culminating campaign of two-year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, "Meri Maati Mera Desh- Maati Ko Naman Veeron ka Vandan" is the unified celebration of India's soil and valour. It has witnessed tremendous Jan Bhagidari (public participation) with more than 7000 blocks from 766 districts of the country.

More than 8500 urns will be reaching Delhi on October 29, for the finale event. Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was celebrated in two phases. In first phase it included Shilaphalakams for freedom fighters and security forces, initiatives like the Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, and Veeron ka Vandan, honouring the sacrifices of bravehearts.

In its first phase, the campaign became a massive success, with over 2.33 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 States and UTs, nearly 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded, and over 2 lakh Veeron ka Vandan programs nationwide. Additionally, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted, and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created under the Vasudha Vandan theme.

In the second phase of Meri Maati Mera Desh, Amrit Kalash Yatras were planned to touch every household in the country. Soil and rice grains were collected from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas across India. Collected soil from each village was mixed at the block level and then brought to the state capital, and with a ceremonial send-off, sent to the national capital with thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)